Rob Gronkowski Stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey, Brady Tackled Gronk in the Fenway Park Outfield

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (and other less famous Patriots probably) are at opening day for the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. Brady showed off his previously stolen Super Bowl jersey to the adoring fans and Gronk, who spent last night doing non-football activities at Wrestlemania, stole the jersey right out of Brady’s hands and ran. Brady then chased him into the outfield and tackled him.

Gronk just stole Brady’s Super Bowl jersey. Brady tackled him in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/BidLPclhjf — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) April 3, 2017

So if you’re a Patriots fans you should be happy to see Tom Brady happy and ready for anything. On the other hand, Gronk is healthy enough to wrestle, but can no longer avoid Tom Brady in the open field. Does it matter if its so damn adorable though?

So Rob Gronkowski just stole Opening Day Show and Tom Brady's SB jersey again. Might be the most Gronk thing ever. And Brady scrambling. pic.twitter.com/nhy8HphA6V — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) April 3, 2017