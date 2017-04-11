Ranking NFL Quarterbacks 1-32 For the 2017 Season

We attempted to ranking the NFL’s starting QBs ahead of the NFL draft. Rankings are subjective. We did NOT answer: What QB would you take if you were starting a franchise? This is NOT based on career accomplishments. This is, right now, a ranking of the 32 starting QBs, from best to worst.

1. Tom Brady, Patriots: Turns 40 in August and has shown no signs of slowing down. He just won a Super Bowl without Gronk. And the Patriots added Brandin Cooks. A 6th Super Bowl ring would match Jordan’s six NBA rings. But Brady’s already passed him.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Cowboys fans are going to have nightmares about this pass – drawn up in the huddle! – until they win another Super Bowl. Led the NFL with 40 TD passes last year; he’s thrown 109 TDs in the last three seasons, against just 20 INTs.

3. Andrew Luck, Colts: With no running game and no offensive line, the best young QB in the NFL (27 is young!) still managed to threw for 4,240 yards and 31 TDs.

4. Matt Ryan, Falcons: Reigning MVP led the NFL in almost every passing category that matters, but it’s going to take months to get that 2nd half of the Super Bowl out of everyone’s heads. Unless of course you want to fully blame Kyle Shanahan.

5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: It felt like he took a step back last year. Threw a career high 546 passes, and was 15th in Total QBR after being in the top six the previous three years. Number to watch: He’s absorbed 40+ sacks each of the last four seasons. And he’s not built like Luck, Ryan or Roethlisberger.

6. Drew Brees, Saints: Led the NFL in several passing categories, but for the 3rd straight year he couldn’t get the Saints to the playoffs. He’s 38 now, and like Brady, showing no signs of slowing down.

7. Marcus Mariota, Titans: Too high? With the weakest WR of any contender, he’s already had two better seasons than the QB picked ahead of him, Jameis Winston. Concern: Both of Mariota’s seasons have ended prematurely due to injury. I think he’s taking them to the playoffs this season.

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: Just turned 35, never seems to enter the season in great shape, and frankly, he’s had two subpar seasons in a row. Yes, they’re seasons anyone on the list below #22 would kill for, but still.