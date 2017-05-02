James Harden's Ugly Shirt Cost $550

James Harden missed the Met Gala on Monday night because he had a work function he couldn’t skip. That meant his sartorial choices would be wasted on basketball fans. The folks at the Met Gala probably would have appreciated this black and white striped shirt adorned with some sort of clown face which was made in Italy and retails for $550.

Instead, Harden was left trying to impress a bunch of people on Twitter who don’t appreciate fashion. To appease them he put up 20 points, 14 assists and 4 steals in the Houston Rockets game 1 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Not that anyone truly appreciated it.