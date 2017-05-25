Kelvin Benjamin Doesn't Look Ready For Football Season (Which is Over 3 Months Away)

Kelvin Benjamin and the Carolina Panthers got together for some optional football activities this week. The internet took notice because Benjamin did not immediately appear in perfect physical shape. First a brief video appeared online showing him running a route that many people think they personally could have gotten off the couch and run faster.

A look at Benjamin pic.twitter.com/AynuopSyLb — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 23, 2017

A day later an image of Benjamin hit Twitter where his jersey looked a bit snug. So is he out of shape? If so, does it matter when the Panthers don’t have a game that counts for more than 15 weeks? Or is Benjamin the new Eddie Lacy? And what’s the bigger sin – showing up to OTAs out of shape or skipping OTAs to hang out with Iggy Azalea and Johnny Manziel?

These are the questions we must answer before training camp which is only about two months away.