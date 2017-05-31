Tiger Woods DUI: Car Damage Photos Show Popped Tire and Damaged Rim

Photos from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest have leaked out and they show significant damage to his left front and real tires and rims. It’s clear from the photos that Woods crashed his vehicle into something, and we know he was passed out in the car when the police arrived.

Take a look:

Just in: photos of @TigerWoods Mercedes w/ flat tire from night of DUI arrest in Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/i7s7uWF5oX — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) May 31, 2017

Here are some more shots of the car, which clearly has some damage:

More photos of @TigerWoods car morning of DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/PylYF7Exaj — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) May 31, 2017

While it looks like minor damage on the surface, you have to be going pretty fast to damage a rim and pop a tire like that. He didn’t just crawl along and bump into something.

Woods was arrested Monday morning for DUI, but registered a .000 both times he took a breathalyzer. He has since claimed the condition was the result of mixing medications. I’m sure more will leak out about this incident soon.