Derek Fisher got a DUI over the weekend after wrecking a white SUV, while Matt Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan was also in the vehicle. Pictures of the wreck show that they are lucky to be alive.

TMZ is now reporting that the vehicle was registered to a Matthew K. Barnes, and also reports that Barnes had given the vehicle to Govan “for the kids.” Seems like that was not how it was being used when Fisher was driving.