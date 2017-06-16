LeBron is Still in Loser Denial About Not Being Part of a Super Team

LeBron was tremendous in the NBA Finals, but the Cavs lost, and after Game 5, he had the audacity to say he’s never been part of a Super Team. The NBA collectively laughed … and then a few days later, Draymond Green mocked him. So LeBron has doubled down!

The 2nd best player in NBA history appeared on the Richard Jefferson podcast with Channing Frye and had this to say:

“No,” James said when Green’s superteam comments came up in the episode released Friday. “No. I mean in 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. And in ’96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. “But I don’t look at it as … I definitely didn’t start the superteam, if that’s what he’s trying to say. But I just feel like that it’s great that on the day you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.”

Bruh. Come on. Let’s not shift the definitions. Those guys he mentioned were Ring Chasers. Slight difference, but not a major one. There isn’t a hard and fast definition for an NBA “Super Team,” so let’s see what we can do here:

Super Team: When multiple NBA stars cluster on one team in hopes of winning a title. The key word here is MULTIPLE. Mailman and the Glove to the Lakers qualifies. Barkley and Drexler to Houston qualifies. Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett qualifies (even though they were both traded to Boston). LeBron and Chris Bosh did create a Super Team. LeBron and Kevin Love created a Super Team in Cleveland. Worth noting: NOTHING IS WRONG WITH THIS. IT’S GREAT FOR THE NBA!

Also, by this definition, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors does not qualify as a Super Team. They were super before he got there. Now, they’re just the best team in NBA history.

Sorry, but it has nothing to do the record of the team prior to the stars (plural!) arriving.