Golf USA Today Sports

Brooks Koepka and Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrated U.S. Open Win in Vegas

(Via Jena Sims | @jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka and Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrated U.S. Open Win in Vegas

Golf

Brooks Koepka and Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrated U.S. Open Win in Vegas

Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims, who Joe Buck misidentified after the win, celebrated his U.S. Open win in Vegas.

Sims will be one of the cast members in the next Sharknado dubbed Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Gang's all here 🏆😘

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Today is the mondayest Tuesday ever ⚡️

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Long time no Sea 🌴@oneoneswimwear

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

, , Athlete Girlfriends, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home