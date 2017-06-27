Brooks Koepka and Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrated U.S. Open Win in Vegas

By: The Big Lead Staff | 15 minutes ago

Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims, who Joe Buck misidentified after the win, celebrated his U.S. Open win in Vegas.

Sims will be one of the cast members in the next Sharknado dubbed Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Gang's all here 🏆😘 A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Shoutout to my right hand lady, @abigailgebo. Thank you so much for your hard work on this week's @pageantofhope and for spending your graduation trip serving with us. 🎓 Congrats girl! And THANK YOU #throwback A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on May 9, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Today is the mondayest Tuesday ever ⚡️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Long time no Sea 🌴@oneoneswimwear A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PST