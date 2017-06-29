Former Cavs GM David Griffin Will Interview With New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have reportedly targeted recently-departed Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin and will be bringing him in for an interview. Griffin would presumably replace Phil Jackson as the team’s president and de facto GM.

Former Cavs GM David Griffin been in touch with the Knicks and will be among the franchise's initial interviews — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2017

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert shockingly allowed Griffin to walk away after he built a roster that won three straight Eastern Conference titles and the franchise’s first NBA championship. That was a move that Cavs star LeBron James clearly didn’t appreciate.

Griffin is respected around the league but the Knicks might also be targeting him in an effort to lure James to New York when he’s eligible for free agency next summer. LeBron’s good buddy Carmelo Anthony is already on the Knicks, though it might be tough to find the money to fit King James on the roster under the cap. Still, it’s worth a shot.

If the Knicks were able to land Gilbert, they might actually look like a competent franchise that is making prudent decisions. And James Dolan might look like an owner who had made a really smart call. So I think it’s pretty clear we shouldn’t expect it to happen.