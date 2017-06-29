Jimmy Butler Is Actually Calling Fans Back On FaceTime
By: Ryan Phillips | 1 hour ago
Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number during his introductory press conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That naturally led to a barrage of calls, texts and FaceTime requests. Things got pretty ridiculous.
Apparently Butler is taking it in stride, as he went on Instagram and posted a video of himself responding to one of the FaceTime calls:
Well played Jimmy. Good luck responding to the other 1,000 you got.
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA
