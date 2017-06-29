Jimmy Butler Is Actually Calling Fans Back On FaceTime

Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number during his introductory press conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That naturally led to a barrage of calls, texts and FaceTime requests. Things got pretty ridiculous.

Apparently Butler is taking it in stride, as he went on Instagram and posted a video of himself responding to one of the FaceTime calls:

taking all calls 😂😂 and y'all thought it was a game! A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Well played Jimmy. Good luck responding to the other 1,000 you got.