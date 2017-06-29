Jimmy Butler Is Actually Calling Fans Back On FaceTime

NBA USA Today Sports

Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number during his introductory press conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That naturally led to a barrage of calls, texts and FaceTime requests. Things got pretty ridiculous.

Apparently Butler is taking it in stride, as he went on Instagram and posted a video of himself responding to one of the FaceTime calls:

taking all calls 😂😂 and y'all thought it was a game!

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

Well played Jimmy. Good luck responding to the other 1,000 you got.

