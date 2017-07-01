Tim Tebow's Signing Was Even a Joke to the New York Mets

Tim Tebow is quickly climbing the ranks of the New York Mets organization. After hitting full-fledged single-A Tebow has responded by going 5-for-9 with a homer and a highlight catch.

Tim Tebow flashing some serious leather in left field to end the 1st Inning. Full highlights tonight on @NBC2 and @ABC7SWFL pic.twitter.com/JMlj7Wc1aD — Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) July 1, 2017

So now that Tebow is awesome at baseball, Mets GM Sandy Alderson can finally admit what a joke this whole thing was. Via Newsday:

Tebow held a showcase that most teams sent scouts to last September. The Mets signed him the following week. However, Alderson said, “The guy we sent to see him in California did not exactly send back a glowing report. I knew immediately he would not want his name as the signing scout. “Ultimately,’’ he added, “the guy that we put down was the director of merchandising.”

Turns out Tim Tebow’s signing was a publicity stunt. Who knew? Too bad it hasn’t distracted Mets fans from their team’s disaster of a season. The important thing is that it has been a financial success for the organization and the teams surrounding Tebow’s minor league clubs.

When Tebow was signed, Alderson called it “a baseball decision,” but he now is giving a bigger-picture explanation. After saying that every report on Tebow indicates he is a “gold-standard individual,” he added, “Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is ‘why not?’ ”

Expect Alderson to have the same attitude as he tries to come to CitiField when the Mets are 20+ games out of the playoff race in August.