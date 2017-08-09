Darrell Arthur Predicts Denver Nuggets Will Be a Warriors-Level Contender This Season

Gary Harris and Darrell Arthur helped unveil the Denver Nuggets new jerseys on Tuesday. Then there was some sort of Q&A session where someone (fans? reporters? Hooli board members?) could ask questions. Somehow that led to Darrell Arthur saying that the Nuggets – who went 42-40 last season and missed the playoffs – would be “right up there with Golden State” next season.

Darrell Arthur: "We can be a contender for sure, right up there with Golden State." pic.twitter.com/d7ehUqeWn1 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2017

Arthur played 15.6 minutes a game in 41 games last season. While he may be getting ahead of himself, his confidence in his team isn’t entirely misplaced. The Warriors won their season series against Denver last season, 2-1, but the Nuggets won their last meeting, 132-110, behind a monster performance by young superstar Nikola Jokic.

The expectations around the league won’t quite be contender-high for the Nuggets coming into this season, but expect plenty of people to predict a giant leap from Denver’s talented young roster this season. The Nuggets should keep in mind that expectations were similarly high for the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into last season and we all saw how that turned out.