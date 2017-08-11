Mike Glennon Era Looks to Be Short and Expensive in Chicago

The Chicago Bears got some good news, but mostly a lot of bad news during their first preseason game on Thursday night. The good news is that Mitch[ell] Trubisky, the guy they took with the #2 pick in the draft, looked like a legitimate NFL starter against the Denver Broncos. Now for the bad news.

Actual starter Mike Glennon, the guy with the $14 million salary and $18.5 million guaranteed, looked horrible. He completed 2-of-8 passes and threw a pick-6. That combined with Trubisky looking strong versus the Broncos reserves is the perfect combination for a quarterback controversy. Not that John Fox is going to fall for it. Via ESPN:

“Our depth chart is not going to change after one game, particularly a preseason game,” coach John Fox said. “That’s a really good defense our first unit went against, probably one of the top three defenses in the league.”

He’s 100% right, but it doesn’t matter. This is exactly what was destined to happen the minute the Bears overpaid a free agent and then traded up to draft a guy at the same position who drives a very modest car. Combine that with the Bears just being a bad team and this is what they signed up for. For the entire year. Glennon will look back and fans will want Trubisky. Trubisky will come in and the Bears will be just close enough to winning games without him playing well that fans will want the calming veteran presence of Mike Glennon. Trubisky’s development will be stunted by a veteran. Glennon’s feelings will be hurt by a rookie. It’s going to be hilarious for everyone… outside Chicago.