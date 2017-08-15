Blake Bortles Will Be Throwing Interceptions 5 Minutes Earlier This Season Thanks to Tom Coughlin

Tom Coughlin is the executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today NFL.com has a big write-up about how Coughlin is changing the culture in Jacksonville. We already knew that under Coughlin’s watchful eye the team has eschewed walking for jogging, but that alone is not enough to take the Jaguars back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They’ll need something else. Perhaps some more time. Via NFL.com:

Coughlin’s influence looms over everything here, including head coach Doug Marrone, who, in turn, calls Coughlin “Coach.” The emphasis on culture and mindset and physical and mental toughness is intact. Yes, the clocks in the building are set five minutes fast. No, you may not have a pingpong table in the locker room that is so plush, Coughlin shakes his head over it.

Ah, yes, Tom Coughlin’s famous fast clock. This is a tradition that Coughlin stole from Vince Lombardi (who was much more punctual btw) which the Giants still follow, though it didn’t help them in last year’s Wild Card game. Odell Beckham Jr. may have looked at a clock and got confused about when vacation started?

The clock thing is, in a single word, dumb, but between that and the lack of distracting ping pong tables, the Jaguars will surely shake off the stink of the previous 3, 5, 3, 4, 2, and 5-win seasons. I mean, can you imagine how much time it must have taken Blake Bortles to throw five interceptions in practice last year?