PM Sports Roundup: Mark Davis Drops Shade on Chargers/Rams in L.A. Market; Why Steve McNair is Not in CFB Hall of Fame

Mark Davis dropping some shade on the Rams and Chargers: The current Oakland Raiders owner says that the team–moving to Vegas–has already won the fight for Los Angeles among fans.

Alcorn State is going to file that paperwork any day: According to Saturday Down South, the reason that Steve McNair isn’t in the College Football Hall of Fame is because the school has never filled out the submission forms.

Aroldis Chapman has been beaten out as closer:

Girardi said Chapman no longer the closer. Will use him st "different" points to "try and get him right." Chapman was on board with it — Erik Boland (@eboland11) August 19, 2017

LeGarrette Blount could be on doobie-ous, er, dubious ground in Philly: He hasn’t looked good in preseason and according to a NFL insider is not a lock to be on the roster.

200th EPL Goal for Wayne Rooney: Only the 2nd player to reach that mark (Alan Shearer)

#ElDato Con este gol Wayne Rooney es el segundo jugador que marca 200 goles en la @premierleague, el primero fue Alan Shearer pic.twitter.com/sDyns4hKvx — Masconazo.com (@masconazo) August 21, 2017

The Titans actually took time off football to watch the total eclipse, the Chiefs did not: No minutes off for the Chiefs. MMQB writes on the eclipse and path of totality going through practice in Nashville.

Tweet of the Day:

Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017

