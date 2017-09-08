Craig Carton May Have Also Been Running a "Do-Nothing" Tourette's Charity

Craig Carton was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged fake ticket scam. The WFAN sports radio host reportedly had racked up $3 million in gambling debts. According to the New York Post Carton may have also been running a “do-nothing” charity that raised more than $1 million for Tourette Syndrome, but it looks like very little of the money raised went to research or treatment. Via NYP:

But nearly all the cash raised has been spent on ​something other than Tourette syndrome, including ​a series of golf outings, galas and other fund-raising events​. Indeed, photos posted on the charity’s Web site show Carton palling around with retired pro athletes including Mets reliever John Franco, Yankees catcher Rick Cerone and Knicks guard John Starks​ at one of the big-bucks fund-raiser​s. ​​In its IRS filings, Tic Top Stop lists ​two unexplained “contribution​s​” ​totaling $10​3,390​ made in 201​3-’14.​ Even if that entire​ amount went to treatment or research that would account for less than 10 percent of what the charity has taken in, the filings reveal.

Carton and two of his four children suffer from Tourette’s. If any of the money raised through this charity went to paying gambling debts, that could end up being the saddest part of this entire story.