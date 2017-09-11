Dan Dakich Wants to Know How College Athletes Can Have Tattoos If They're So Broke!?

Dan Dakich, basketball father and sports talk radio person, is a big fan of the NCAA and all it does for college athletes. Dakich has used his straw man arguments against Frank Kaminsky on multiple occasions. Now he’s realized that some college athletes have tattoos and by the way how do they even afford them!? (Awful curious, don’t you think!? Ever seen a poor person with a tattoo? Didn’t think so!) One of the athletes (along with FSU’s Derwin James) Dakich used for an example was former Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Derek Willis.

Remember folks NCAA Basketball and Football players can't afford to eat and are "broke"..those big tats free? pic.twitter.com/EoDY6MdFex — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) September 10, 2017

Willis, responded with what sounded like a reasonable explanation. Having his point crapped upon, Dakich then shifted gears, pointing to the college athlete’s free education and then bringing up Willis’ 2016 arrest. Again, Willis shut him down with the only reaction Dan Dakich truly deserves.