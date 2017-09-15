PM Roundup: Ariel Winter, Floyd Mayweather's New House and GGG and Canelo Are Ready To Go

The Big Lead PM Sports Roundup, the Friday of blog posts.

“Modern Family” star had a rough childhood: Ariel Winter opened up about her really difficult childhood and how her mother tried to sexualize her as a pre-teen. Yikes.

Floyd bought a big house: Floyd Mayweather bought a $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion. Could Money May be planning a move away from Las Vegas? Probably not.

GGG vs. Canelo is on: Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez had their final weigh-in and stare-down on Friday and are set for their huge fight on Saturday night. I’ll be watching.

NFL vs. Elliott continues: The NFL wrote an open letter to the media about the Ezekiel Elliott case that is worth a read.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Bill Polian Thinks Lamar Jackson “may be a receiver” in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals Fire Offensive Coordinator After Two Games and Zero Touchdowns, Clay Travis Offends CNN Host Brooke Baldwin, Repeatedly Says He Only Believes in First Amendment and Boobs, Let’s Pump the Brakes on the Deshaun Watson Hype Train.

Around the Sports Internet: Chris Jericho is 46 and in amazing shape, Apparently Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey gets fined a whole lot and we don’t hear about it, The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have both been fined over sign-stealing allegations, Dont'a Hightower and Danny Amendola have been ruled out this week for the New England Patriots.

Song of the Day: