PM Roundup: Sunday Night Football Dips to Lowest Week 2 Game Rating Since 2008

Let’s debate why ratings were down last night, pick your favorite thing: Sunday Night Football ratings for Atlanta-Green Bay were the lowest Week 2 rating for a Sunday Night game since 2008 when the Steelers and Browns were on (yes, the Browns were once on Sunday Night Football).

Adelaide Byrd will get a little break to clear her mind, no biggie.

Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic State Commission, confirmed that Byrd will be stood down from future events in order to review her performance and give her a “small break”. “I’m not going to put her right back in,” Bennett said. “She’ll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath.”

The Browns continue to catch the wrong kind of breaks:

#Browns WR Corey Coleman, who broke his hand Sunday, is out 6-8 weeks, source said. He's a prime candidate for Injured Reserve (to return) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2017

But Vegas still thinks they are better than the Colts: How bad are the Colts without Andrew Luck? The Browns are a road favorite for the first time since 2014.

If the Texans are releasing you as a wide receiver: you must not be good.

Texans released WR Jaelen Strong, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

"Kyrie, is a hot dog a sandwich?" "Max Kellerman, such perfunctory questions reveal your limited intellect. Open your third eye, brother." pic.twitter.com/4gBT5Aukjx — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 18, 2017

