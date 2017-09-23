Carmelo Anthony Willing to Accept Trade to Cleveland or Oklahoma City

Carmelo Anthony will likely start the season with the New York Knicks since a trade with the Houston Rockets has not materialized. However, according to ESPN, Melo has given the Knicks the names of two additional teams he would waives his no-trade clause for – the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are no surprise as they hold the ultimate Banana Boat-er, LeBron James. (With Dwyane Wade not far behind?) The Thunder are a bit more of a surprise, but apparently the idea of playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George is tempting enough for Anthony.

Then there are the Portland Trail Blazers who really want Melo, but that crush remains unrequited. The Blazers were a .500 team and the 8-seed in the loaded Western Conference last season. The Thunder won 47 games and will most definitely jump over the Clippers and Jazz next season into the top half of the West playoff picture.