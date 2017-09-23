Donald Trump on NFL Protesters: Fans Should Change the Channel or Leave the Stadium

Donald Trump gave a speech in Alabama on Friday night during which he went on a wide-ranging tangent about everything wrong with the NFL.

Most notably, he targeted players protesting during the National Anthem. Trump hopes an NFL owner – many of whom he counts as friends! – will say, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!” That would make that owner the most popular person in America. For a week.

Also from Trump: If you see a player kneeling, change the channel or leave the stadium.

And though the main reason NFL ratings are down is that people like watching what’s going on with him, Trump said the product on the field is being ruined because players who hit too hard are being ejected.

The White House has now taken on NFL, ESPN, and the Golden State Warriors in a little over a week.

Unsurprisingly, this has drawn many reactions, including from many NFL players, Colin Kaepernick’s mom, the players’ union, and finally, the NFL.

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Now we wait to hear from the owners.