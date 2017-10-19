Cam Newton Doesn't Show Up to His Press Conference; Jourdan Rodrigue Returns to Work

It’s been two weeks since the Cam Newton/Jourdan Rodrigue press conference incident, where Newton found it funny that Rodrigue, a reporter with the Charlotte Observer, asked a question about pass routes.
Two weeks ago today, old tweets involving Rodrigue making racist remarks also came to light, and later that day, Newton apologized after losing a yogurt sponsorship.
Nationally, the story has largely gone away since that apology. But Rodrigue went social-media-silent, and did not work at the Carolina game in Detroit or the Thursday night game last week at home against Philadelphia. She had not filed anything at The Charlotte Observer since the week of the incident.
That changed this week when Rodrigue quietly returned to work at the Panthers’ facility on behalf of the Observer, according to Carolina Blitz.
(The Big Lead had contacted the Charlotte Observer and Rodrigue last week to see if she was still employed and, if so, when she was returning to work, but got no response).
Today, Joe Person, the other Carolina beat reporter from the Observer, sent this out about Cam Newton.
No explanation has been publicly given for why Cam Newton is suddenly refusing to talk to the media at his press conference. He did not miss them the last two weeks, while Rodrigue was not working. We’ll wait to see if he is actually going to speak to it.
