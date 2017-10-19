Cam Newton Doesn't Show Up to His Press Conference; Jourdan Rodrigue Returns to Work

It’s been two weeks since the Cam Newton/Jourdan Rodrigue press conference incident, where Newton found it funny that Rodrigue, a reporter with the Charlotte Observer, asked a question about pass routes.

Two weeks ago today, old tweets involving Rodrigue making racist remarks also came to light, and later that day, Newton apologized after losing a yogurt sponsorship.

Nationally, the story has largely gone away since that apology. But Rodrigue went social-media-silent, and did not work at the Carolina game in Detroit or the Thursday night game last week at home against Philadelphia. She had not filed anything at The Charlotte Observer since the week of the incident.

That changed this week when Rodrigue quietly returned to work at the Panthers’ facility on behalf of the Observer, according to Carolina Blitz.

Source: Jourdan Rodrigue was back in Panthers locker room today (although she didn’t tweet about it) Cam was last minute no-show for presser — Carolina Blitz (@VashtiHurt) October 19, 2017

(The Big Lead had contacted the Charlotte Observer and Rodrigue last week to see if she was still employed and, if so, when she was returning to work, but got no response).

Today, Joe Person, the other Carolina beat reporter from the Observer, sent this out about Cam Newton.

Panthers QB Cam Newton not talking with media for second day in a row. Players who don't fulfill media requirements subject to fines. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 19, 2017

No explanation given by Panthers PR other than Newton didn't want to do it. When healthy, he's never missed a weekly press conference. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 19, 2017

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: "I thought he had a press conference today but I guess not." — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 19, 2017

No explanation has been publicly given for why Cam Newton is suddenly refusing to talk to the media at his press conference. He did not miss them the last two weeks, while Rodrigue was not working. We’ll wait to see if he is actually going to speak to it.