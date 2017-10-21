USA Today Sports

Jemele Hill Returns to ESPN Monday, Says She Deserved Her Suspension

Jemele Hill’s suspension is coming to an end and she will return to ESPN on Monday. Hill spoke with TMZ saying that ESPN did what they felt was right and admitted that she deserved the suspension for her tweets about Donald Trump. (Though her suspension came in the wake of tweets about Jerry Jones.) She also said that she would not take back what she said.

