Jemele Hill Returns to ESPN Monday, Says She Deserved Her Suspension

Jemele Hill’s suspension is coming to an end and she will return to ESPN on Monday. Hill spoke with TMZ saying that ESPN did what they felt was right and admitted that she deserved the suspension for her tweets about Donald Trump. (Though her suspension came in the wake of tweets about Jerry Jones.) She also said that she would not take back what she said.
Latest Leads
29m
1hr
3hr
Watch: All The Highlights From Lonzo Ball's Breakout Night
Lonzo Ball was spectacular Friday night.
14hr
19hr
College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 8
USC-Notre Dame and Michigan-Penn State at the same time on Saturday night.
19hr
PM Roundup: Dabo Swinney Has a New Castle Home; a 38-Year-Old College Basketball Player
Plus Mike Leach is still angry.
20hr
Why Is Kurt Angle Replacing Roman Reigns in WWE TLC Sunday?
Whoa, big news.
20hr
Friday Flashbacks: National Anthem Controversy/Protests from Jose Feliciano to a Famous Big Ten Brawl
A look back to when anthem protests were common.
21hr
Comments