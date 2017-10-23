The Golden State Warriors Would Miss the NBA Playoffs If They Started Today

The Golden State Warriors are having a rough start to their season. The defending NBA champions are 1-2 and if the regular season ended right now the Warriors would miss the playoffs. The Warriors are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference. They are off to their worst start since the 2009-2010. That team went 26-56.

Unfortunately, the regular season is not ending right now. The Warriors and their four superstars – one sensitive, one petulant, one aloof and one dirty – will get their act together over the next 6 months. Probably over the next couple weeks. Or days. That’s what all that talent does. It covers up all the mistakes and renders excuses unnecessary. And yes, this super team most definitely does have an excuse ready for this bad start. They went to China. Via The Mercury News:

After having reduced practice time due to a compressed preseason schedule and a week-long trip in China, the Warriors have admitted feeling behind both with their conditioning and rhythm. The Warriors suggested those issues have contributed toward their struggles to defend without fouling.

The Athletic via NBA.com:

These struggles were somewhat predictable. Eight days of their already-shortened preseason were hijacked for a goodwill trip to China, where the team had way more community events than full practices (only two in more than a week). It put them behind, from a conditioning and preparation standpoint.

Once the Warriors get over their jetlag, the rest of the NBA is screwed.

