Cam Newton's War With The Media Continues As He Bails On Press Conference

Cam Newton abruptly ended a press conference on Wednesday after scoffing at a question from a reporter. Newton rolled his eyes and simply walked away when he got a question he didn’t like.

At this point, Newton’s issues with the media are becoming a problem. This is the third major incident this season. First he disrespectfully laughed at reporter Jourdan Rodrigue’s question about receivers running routes. Then he refused to even show up to a press conference, possibly because Rodrigue was in attendance. Now there’s this.

Of course, before any of those there was Newton’s walkout during his press availability after the Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Newton can be one of the NFL’s most dynamic players and personalities, but when he’s sulking and feuding with the media, he’s a different guy. This was yet another example of his immaturity getting the best of him.