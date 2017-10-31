What is LeBron James Trying to Tell Us by Going as Pennywise for Halloween?

LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world. He has also been known to send non-verbal signals. Literally everything he does is psychoanalyzed for a deeper meaning. Regular tweets become subtweets, happy birthday messages become allusions to free agency, Instagram posts become front-page news, and t-shirts become more than just t-shirts.

James attended the Cleveland Cavaliers Halloween party last night dressed as Pennywise, the clown from It.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

We could just appreciate a well-executed costume idea but that would be irresponsible journalism. Clearly James is trying to send a message with his attire and wild speculation is in order.

LeBron James’ Pennywise costume: what does it mean?

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

It could be both a show of appreciation for his new teammate Isaiah Thomas (I.T.) and a slight toward former teammate Kyrie Irving. Perhaps he’s pushing the Irving-is-childish narrative. Pennywise was notoriously impatient with children. Had a real thing with them.

It could be an indication his next step will be in near proximity to Derry, Maine. That means it’s between the Red Claws of the G League and the Boston Celtics. Something to keep an eye on.

Or maybe the clue is in the name. Penny … wise. Is James sending a signal to teams that play where there’s no state income tax? Is he suggesting that he’ll take a significant pay cut to keep a team under the salary cap?

James, a notoriously hard worker, could also be announcing to the world that he’s been working on a devastating floater. When opposing teams see it, they’ll float too.

It could be an allusion to It writer Stephen KING. Is LeBron reminding us all that he’s the king?

Another possibility? James was nodding to Hollywood, laying bread crumbs suggesting he’s bound for Los Angeles to be closer to the big studios.

Maybe James was going way deeper than most think and making a broader commentary on social mores. Pennywise is a shape-shifter and takes the form of what the terrorized fears the most. James himself is a polarizing figure and many different things to many different people. Maybe it’s a subtle take on celebrity and all the trappings that come with it. Or how social media turns us all into monsters.

We may never know. Neat costume though.