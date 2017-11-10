Josh Gordon Reportedly Faster Than Ever

Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and could play for the Cleveland Browns later this season. For now, Gordon can at least practice. So how does the best football player in the world look? Pretty good actually.

.@MaryKayCabot just told us on @923TheFan that Josh Gordon has been clocked by the team with a 4.3 40! — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) November 10, 2017

Gordon ran a 4.52 at his pro day back in 2012. So maybe he really is in the best shape of his life. Or maybe he’s just clean.

In addition to working out Gordon has been doing a lot of press where he talks about all his mistakes. He made so many that he can’t even get them all out at once. You thought you heard it all in his 13-minute long UNINTERRUPTED documentary? Nope, he saved some juicy stuff for GQ. Like the claim that he had something in his system “probably every game” of his career. Via GQ:

We would stay at the team hotel and then players are allowed to go back home, get what they need, and then go to the game. So I’d leave the hotel early morning, go home, eat breakfast, do my little ritual, whatever it may be, some weed, some alcohol, and then go to the game. And then, I’d definitely be partying after every game, win or lose. Every game.

Gordon also said that living in Cleveland was rough.

“Living in Cleveland, sometimes it could be a nightmare,” Gordon said. “I’ve been harassed, had drinks thrown at me. I’ve been [followed] in the grocery store, heckled everywhere. At the games, people harassed and heckled my brothers and my mom. [My] brothers got into fights in the stands. Cars [have] been jumped on. Somebody dented the hood of the car. Had to sue a guy and get the money back ’cause he damaged the car. People are throwing money, pennies, to break the windows. So Cleveland was rough, man.”

Gordon still works in Cleveland and if he does play this season, the Browns have home games in weeks 14 and 15. You have to wonder what kind of reception Gordon will receive. On the one hand, he’s a very exciting player and Browns fans literally have nothing to be excited about right now. On the other hand, it kind of sounds like they dislike him! Maybe his next exclusive confessional will reveal something that will put everyone in Cleveland on his side.