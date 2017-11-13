PM Roundup: Taylor Swift, Kaepernick Covers GQ, Jerry Jones In Trouble With NFL Owners

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is coping just fine with Italy missing the World Cup…stop asking!

Did Taylor lip sync?: Some are accusing Taylor Swift of lip syncing on Saturday Night Live. Here’s the video, what do you think?

Kaepernick covers GQ: Colin Kaepernick is on the cover of GQ this month. Inside he discusses his stance against police brutality and the demolition of his NFL career.

Jerry is in hot water: Other NFL owners have told Jerry Jones to put and end to his feud with Roger Goodell.

Tweet of the Day:

Thanks so much for taking the subway Lebron, but the King of this town is @kporzee and we’re riding with the Knicks tonight. #KnicksTape https://t.co/IXmMzyMWiS — MTA (@MTA) November 13, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Martellus Bennett Sure Looks Like a Real Piece of Trash; Donald Trump Asked Chinese President for Help With the UCLA Shoplifters; 7 Most Important Facts From Week 10 of the NFL; Miami vs. Notre Dame Fan Fight Features Some Haymakers.

Around the Sports Internet: Two former Yankees will likely headline the next wave of baseball managers; Former college hoops coach Jeff Caple Jr. has passed away; The 49ers still won’t start Jimmy Garoppolo; Italy will miss its first World Cup since 1962.

Song of the Day: