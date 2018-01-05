PM Roundup: Hilary Duff; Antonio Brown Unanimous All-Pro; Patriots Rift Is Not Surprising

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which celebrates Friday like everyone else: with underwhelming plans.

Hilary to be aunt again: Hilary Duff is looking fantastic these days, and she’s set to be an aunt again.

Brown unanimous All-Pro: Antonio Brown has been named a unanimous All-Pro. It was his fourth consecutive selection to the First-team, and he was a Second-team selection in 2013.

Patriots rift isn’t surprising: The New England Patriots experiencing a major rift isn’t surprising. The fact that the dynasty has lasted as long as it has is the real shock.

Tweet of the Day:

How Jon Gruden pulling up to the Raiders facility pic.twitter.com/Shvgukuo4r — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 5, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

It Sure Seems Like Tom Brady Went Over Bill Belichick’s Head To Get Jimmy Garoppolo Traded

The Insane $100 Million Jon Gruden Contract Will Come Back to Haunt Raiders

Reporter in Lithuania Asks LiAngelo Ball If He’s Single

Jon Gruden and Oakland Raiders are Making Mockery of NFL Processes and Rules

Around the Sports Internet:

Is J.D. Martinez worth the $200 million that he’s asking for?

Teams shouldn’t overpay for Eric Hosmer, especially in such a slow market.

The Patriots are refuting ESPN’s big story about the rift between Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

The Jets and the Giants could both be taking quarterbacks early in the 2018 NFL Draft

Song of the Day: