PM Roundup: Yvonne Strahovski; Jonathan Gonzalez Spurns USMNT; Bill Belichick Staying With Patriots

Handmaid’s Tale wins big: Yvonne Strahovski and the cast of “Handmaid’s Tale” has to be psyched today after the show took home Best Drama at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Elisabeth Moss also took home hardware for Best Actress in a drama series.

Gonzalez picks Mexico over U.S.: U.S.-Mexico dual-national soccer player, Jonathan Gonzalez has chosen to play for Mexico instead of the U.S. It’s a huge blow to the USMNT, as Gonzalez is a serious talent who had played for the U.S. through the youth ranks and had a breakout year for his club this season.

Belichick isn’t going anywhere: Bill Belichick claims he “absolutely” plans on coaching the Patriots next season despite reports of rifts within the franchise.

I am shocked that Richie Incognito once again came out to be a racist meathead. https://t.co/fEjb8Dpj0V — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 8, 2018

Luke Walton On Why He Benched Lonzo Ball: “His Dad Was Talking Sh*t”

2018 Early College Football Top 25

Big Baller Brand Gets ‘F’ Rating from BBB, 100% of Reviews Are Negative

Florida Governor Rick Scott Issues a Proclamation Declaring Central Florida National Champions

Why has baseball’s hot stove moved at such a slow pace?

Cavaliers and Clippers potential DeAndre Jordan swap has one huge snag

Some Lakers are reportedly frustrated with Julius Randle

Jalen Ramsey is the epitome of what the Jacksonville Jaguars want to do defensively

