PM Roundup: Blanca Blanco; Jon Lester Trying Bounce Passes; Shaquem Griffin Is Awesome

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which — like the rest of you — has not seen “The Shape of Water.”

Blanca wins: Blanca Blanco (yeah, that’s her name) won the Oscars last night without even being nominated.

Lester trying out a bounce pass: Jon Lester’s well-documented issues throwing to first base have forced a tweak. Now he’s trying a to bounce the ball over. What could possibly go wrong?

Shaquem is awesome: Shaquem Griffin dominated the combine despite missing his left hand. So where will the linebacker be drafted?

Tweet of the Day:

Actor Lil Rel Howery describes the moment Kyrie found out he got traded while on set for 'Uncle Drew': "He was so happy, man." pic.twitter.com/pgxr6eR8g3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2018

