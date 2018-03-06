Winners And Losers From The 2018 NFL Combine

The 2018 NFL combine is in the books and some of the participants greatly increased their stock, while others saw theirs plummet. Here’s a look at the winners and losers from this year’s combine,

Winners:

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley showed up at the combine widely viewed as the top player in the 2018 NFL Draft. After he workout, there’s little doubt he’s clearly the top talent available.

All Barkley did was weigh in at 233 pounds, then run a 4.40 40, throw up 29 bench press reps and unleash a 41-inch vertical. Those are just silly numbers for a running back of his size. It was arguably the most impressive combine ever for a running back. He’s the best player in this draft and it isn’t close. He firmly established that in Indianapolis.

Derwin James

Derwin James had a reputation as a freak athlete heading into the combine and he validated that with his workout in Indianapolis. After measuring in at just a shade under 6’2″ and 215 pounds, the Florida State safety put together a fantastic showing on the field.

James ran a 4.47 40, posted a 40-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot broad jump. That kind of workout coupled with his dominant on-field play should put James somewhere in the top half of the first-round.

Kolton Miller

After measuring in at a mammoth 6’9″ and 309 pounds, Kolton Miller displayed rare athleticism during his workout. The UCLA offensive tackle was an absolute beast at the combine on Friday.

Miller ran a 4.95 40, busted out a 31.5-inch vertical and set a combine record for an offensive lineman with a broad jump of 10-foot-1. Those are just ridiculous numbers for such a big guy, and he definitely has room on his frame to add more muscle.

While Miller was projected as high as the second round in some mocks before the combine, he’s now put himself firmly in the first-round mix.

Josh Allen

A lot of questions have been asked about Josh Allen, and the Wyoming quarterback tried to answer some of them at the combine. After measuring in at 6’5″ and 237 pounds, Allen put on an impressive show in Indianapolis.

Allen ran a 4.75 40, had the best vertical among the quarterbacks in attendance (31.5 inches), the best broad jump (9 feet, 11 inches) and second-best 3-cone drill (6.9 seconds). Then he went out and was much better than expected in throwing drills.

While Allen likely left Indianapolis as the third-ranked quarterback in this year’s class, he had a great showing and certainly closed the gap.

Shaquem Griffin

Man this kid is a great story. Shaquem Griffin showed up at the combine as “that linebacker with one hand” and wound up being the story of the week. Griffin threw up 20 bench reps (reminder: he only has one hand) and ran the fastest 40 by a linebacker in more than a decade at 4.38.

Griffin measured in at 6’1″ and 227 pounds, so he’s got decent size for a 3-4 inside linebacker or to play on the outside of a 4-3. After what he did in Indianapolis he went from possibly being drafted to a surefire pick.