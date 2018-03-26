The Giants Really Want Us to Know They're Not Trading Odell Beckham Jr.

A day after Giants co-owner John Mara said, loosely translated, “We’re tired of dealing with Odell Beckham Jr., make us an offer,” we got a threat of a holdout from Beckham, fantasy destinations, Rams rumors, and now a string of denials that Beckham is even on the block:

I'd be surprised if the Giants made an Odell Beckham trade this offseason, and here's why: They know the good stuff about him better than any acquiring team would. Beckham has always been, since he was drafted, a player who's impressed coaches and… https://t.co/WdssXef3Ih — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 26, 2018

Source on interest the Giants have received from other teams about an Odell Beckahm Jr trade at these meetings: “Zero. Nada. Zilch.” — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) March 26, 2018

#NYG are not shopping Odell Beckham Jr. They know they are better with a healthy OBJ. A trade “probably won’t happen,” per source. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 26, 2018

According to source, there have been no trade talks — "zero, nada, zilch" — between the Giants and other teams regarding Odell Beckham during these league meetings. Another source said a Beckham trade is "highly unlikely." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 26, 2018

Okay then! Odell Beckham Jr. probably isn’t getting traded (although the words “highly unlikely” contain an inherent hedge). The source who talked to Tom Rock and Ralph Vacchiano did not bother to vary its words. We’ll all reconvene the next time Beckham does or says something that football guys find distracting.

An interesting thought exercise is to go back and look what reporters were saying last offseason about whether Jimmy Garoppolo would get traded. Circumstances change, and just because a team relays to reporters that a trade’s not happening right now doesn’t make it so. Whatever happens next and in the future with OBJ, at least it won’t be boring.