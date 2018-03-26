The Giants Really Want Us to Know They're Not Trading Odell Beckham Jr.

A day after Giants co-owner John Mara said, loosely translated, “We’re tired of dealing with Odell Beckham Jr., make us an offer,” we got a threat of a holdout from Beckham, fantasy destinations, Rams rumors, and now a string of denials that Beckham is even on the block:
Okay then! Odell Beckham Jr. probably isn’t getting traded (although the words “highly unlikely” contain an inherent hedge). The source who talked to Tom Rock and Ralph Vacchiano did not bother to vary its words. We’ll all reconvene the next time Beckham does or says something that football guys find distracting.
An interesting thought exercise is to go back and look what reporters were saying last offseason about whether Jimmy Garoppolo would get traded. Circumstances change, and just because a team relays to reporters that a trade’s not happening right now doesn’t make it so. Whatever happens next and in the future with OBJ, at least it won’t be boring.
