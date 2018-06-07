PM Roundup: Sophia Bush; The Best Five MLB Drafts; Kevin Durant Was Unbelievable In Game 3

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t have any answers for Kevin Durant either.

Sophia is an Incredible: The always awesome Sophia Bush was at the “Incredibles 2” premiere on Monday night and looked fantastic. She provides the voice for Voyd in the movie.

Best five MLB drafts: These teams had the five best showings at the 2018 MLB Draft.

Durant wins Game 3: Kevin Durant’s ridiculous performance in Game 3 has put the Warriors on the verge of a third title in four years.

Tweet of the Day:

Yeah, I guess Portland probably should have taken Durant over Oden — Dwight Jaynes (@dwightjaynes) June 7, 2018

