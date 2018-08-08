PM Roundup: Hayley Atwell; Will Grier Attempts To Avoid Spotlight; Raiders 'Open For Business' On Khalil Mack

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is always “open for business.”

Hayley promotes Christopher: The always lovely Hayley Atwell looked spectacular as always at the London premiere of “Christopher Robin” this week. I saw the flick over the weekend, if you grew up on Winnie-the-Pooh — like everyone in my family did — you’ll enjoy it. Was a nice, sweet, happy jaunt down memory lane.

Will is off social media: West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has gone out of his way to avoid the spotlight, but that may not be possible anymore.

Mack on his way out?: The Oakland Raiders are apparently willing to listen to trade offers for star linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack is currently in the midst of a contentious holdout.

Tweet of the Day:

The Warriors have opened as 10.5-point favorites over LeBron James and the Lakers on Christmas Day according to @LVSuperBook. pic.twitter.com/TglfL54ijS — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 8, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

5 PGA Championship Sleepers to Consider

Richie Incognito Has Made A Fool of Himself Once Again

Aaron Rodgers: Abolish the Franchise Tag

Even Madden 19 Thinks The Chargers Should Be In San Diego

Around the Sports Internet:

The most dangerous trap games for top college football teams this season

A look at some of the marquee games from the NBA’s schedule release

Ranking all 32 NFL uniforms

At Florida, Tim Tebow masked the many sins of Urban Meyer

Song of the Day: