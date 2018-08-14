PM Roundup: Camila Morrone; Derek Jeter Plans to Build a Winner; Josh Rosen is Struggling

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was born to walk alone.
Camila hits the beach: Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone hit the beach in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Jeets plans a winner: A look inside Derek Jeter’s plan to build a title contender in Miami.
Rosen struggles: Josh Rosen struggled in his preseason debut and those issues have continued in practice this week.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
The Top 10 Athletes That Cause American Sports Fans to Drop Everything and Get to a TV
Analyzing the Tight End Breakouts in Fantasy Football
D.J. Swearinger Fakes Punch, Terrelle Pryor Buys It Big Time
The Jimmy Butler / Kyrie Irving Pairing Will Be a Disaster If It Happens
Around the Sports Internet:
Maryland strength and conditioning coach Rick Court has been fired
Kenley Jansen expects to have offseason heart surgery
J.J. Watt is facing a career crossroads and a “prove it” season
A.J. Green thinks he’s a guaranteed Hall of Famer
Song of the Day:
Comments