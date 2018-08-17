PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; No Timeline in Urban Meyer Investigation; Isaiah Wynn Has a Torn Achilles

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not a believer in Jon Gruden 2.0.

Inside Ariana and Pete’s life: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have begun to open up about their crazy fast romance. Their home decor clearly needs some work. See Ariana’s tribute to Aretha Franklin below.

lavender A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

🌙 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 24, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

No timeline on Urban investigation: Ohio State president Michael Drake said the university’s investigation into the football program and Urban Meyer will be “finished when it’s finished.”

Pats first-rounder out for season: New England Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon. Wynn was the 23rd pick in the draft out of Georgia and was expected to start at right tackle.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Nick Foles Suffers Shoulder Strain on Patriots Strip-Sack

Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comment on Gabrielle Union Instagram

Milwaukee Bucks Hire Katie George, Former Miss Kentucky, As Sideline Reporter

What’s Going on Inside Jon Gruden’s Brain?

Around the Sports Internet:

Baseball’s unwritten rules need to be trashed

Sam Darnold was solid Thursday night as he looks to win the Jets starting job

The Big Ten’s football coaches have been a disaster over the past decade

You’ve been pronouncing Tyrod Taylor’s name wrong for a while

Song of the Day: