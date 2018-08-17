PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; No Timeline in Urban Meyer Investigation; Isaiah Wynn Has a Torn Achilles

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not a believer in Jon Gruden 2.0.
Inside Ariana and Pete’s life: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have begun to open up about their crazy fast romance. Their home decor clearly needs some work. See Ariana’s tribute to Aretha Franklin below.
No timeline on Urban investigation: Ohio State president Michael Drake said the university’s investigation into the football program and Urban Meyer will be “finished when it’s finished.”
Pats first-rounder out for season: New England Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon. Wynn was the 23rd pick in the draft out of Georgia and was expected to start at right tackle.
