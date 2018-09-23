5 Most Compelling Boxing Fights To Be Made

The second installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has concluded, therefore, it begs the question amongst boxing fans: now what? Here are the five most compelling – realistic – fights that can be made going forward.

5. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao II

Yes. As much as you hated the first one, and will say you have no interest in a second one, this is still the fight that would draw the most attention from the most people. Even at 41-years-old, any fight Mayweather is a part of is a fight that has major intrigue. The perfect record is a storyline in and of itself, and Pacquiao is still a dangerous puncher. Part II is not going to break records like the first, but it is easily going to be more profitable than any other fight that is made for the foreseeable future.

Make no mistake about it, seeing two legends face off for perhaps the last time attempting to right the wrong of the first bout, is without question “compelling.” And it appears it is happening at some point soon.