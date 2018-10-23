USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Rachel Cook; Eli Apple Traded To Saints; Conor McGregor Says Khabib Beat Him 'Fair And Square'

Rachel Cook

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is focused on sending good thoughts to Roman Reigns and his family today.

Rachel’s IG is on fire: Model Rachel Cook’s Instagram profile is absolutely on fire lately. I highly recommend you check it out.

It’s almost October 😯

Had so much fun in Cali this weekend 🚗💨

Apple out in New York: The New York Giants have shipped cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints. It’s clear the Giants are looking to unload players after a 1-6 start.

McGregor resurfaces: Conor McGregor has resurfaced after his loss a UFC 229. He says Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him fair and square and that he’s willing to take on anyone in his next fight. Though he’d like a rematch.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

Home