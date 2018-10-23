PM Roundup: Rachel Cook; Eli Apple Traded To Saints; Conor McGregor Says Khabib Beat Him 'Fair And Square'

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is focused on sending good thoughts to Roman Reigns and his family today.

Apple out in New York: The New York Giants have shipped cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints. It’s clear the Giants are looking to unload players after a 1-6 start.

McGregor resurfaces: Conor McGregor has resurfaced after his loss a UFC 229. He says Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him fair and square and that he’s willing to take on anyone in his next fight. Though he’d like a rematch.

Tweet of the Day:

“I’m going to try and destroy him.” 🏆🏆 @DC_MMA is ready to put feelings aside on Nov 3. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/jxaRo5AezB — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2018

