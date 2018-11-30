VIDEO: Le Batard Show Acts Like a Bomb Went Off When Will Cain Wins Cowboys Debate Over Stephen A. Smith

There are several layers to unpack in this video, but if you are deep in the weeds of the performance artistry of sports talk then this clip is the top shelf bottle you only take out on very special occasions.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has a running bit where they cut into First Take and observe it when the debates get hot. At this juncture, Will Cain and Stephen A. Smith were going back and forth on the Cowboys as Stugotz phased in and out of narrating news stories and ad reads.

But then things really got real.

Stephen A., who’s been working a an artful heel routine against Cowboys fans that saw him go toe to toe with a sweaty Michael Irvin and wear a Drew Brees jersey to a show in Dallas, had to acknowledge that he was wrong when he said that the Saints would put up 45 points last night.

That is when Will Cain mimicked a gun shooting a bird out of the air, because Stephen A. would have to eat crow for breakfast. All of a sudden, the ‘go get your shinebox’ moment from earlier in the week when Stephen A. crushed Will Cain for talking about Hue Jackson and privilege was long forgotten, and the Le Batard Show had to hide under the table in hopes of surviving the bomb that was just dropped.

After the break, they had Cain on for his victory lap to talk about his out of body experience and crow about how he will one day be running all of ESPN.