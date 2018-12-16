Who Should be Next for Canelo Alvarez After Dominating Rocky Fielding

So, what really is domination? Uh, it was the fight that just took place between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding. After dropping Fielding four times in three rounds, the ref called it giving Canelo the TKO victory.

Now that Fielding is out of the way, the question has to be asked, who will Canelo face next on May 4?

There are several big fights that can be made for the sport’s biggest star and two stand out as bouts that should be made.

The first that comes to mind, of course, is the trilogy fight with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. I have been very clear that GGG was robbed twice and instead of being up 2-0 is down 0-1-1. This is a fight that has to happen at some point. And when it does, we can expect another brawl to take place.

The other is Daniel Jacobs. Oscar de la Hoya has said Jacobs will not be next. However, Jacobs was in attendance tonight and remains hopeful. Therefore, so should we. This is the best fight that can be made, and deserves to take place next.

Another name that should be in the mix is Jermall Charlo, who wants this fight.

As for whoever ends up being next, they will be facing an extremely confident, smart, dangerous fighter who is on top of the fight game as we speak.

