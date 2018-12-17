PM Roundup: Emily VanCamp; Eagles Sticking With Nick Foles; James Dolan Open To Selling Knicks

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just flat out doesn’t understand the NFL this year.

Emily is off the market: Emily VanCamp got married to her former co-star Josh Bowman over the weekend. The pair has been dating since they starred on “Revenge” together back in 2011.

Eagles sticking with Foles: The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with Nick Foles at quarterback. Carson Wentz will get another week off for his back to heal and he will not go on injured reserve.

Dolan open to selling Knicks: James Dolan is reportedly open to selling the New York Knicks. He says he want to sell the team but if the right offer came along…

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The Rams Should Be Very Concerned About Jared Goff

The 8 Most Important Stats From Week 15: Jared Goff’s Struggles; Cowboys’ First Shutout in Forever

The Eagles Finally Looked Like Super Bowl Champions

John Elway Secretly Met with Mike Shanahan Last Year, Tried to Get Him to Return to Coach Broncos

Around the Sports Internet:

The Patriots don’t look like contenders

All the results from WWE’s TLC pay-per-view

Ranking the top prospects from the 2019 NFL Draft

The latest MLB rumors

Song of the Day: