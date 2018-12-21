PM Roundup: Diane Guerrero; LeBron Might Be Tampering; Potential Anthony Davis Trade To Lakers Has Some Problems

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just wants to get under a blanket and watch movies all weekend you guys…

Diane and “Doom Patrol” are coming: The DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” will be released on February 15th and the first trailer was released today. Diane Guerrero stars as Crazy Jane.

NBA GMs call out LeBron: NBA general managers are crying foul over LeBron James potentially “tampering” with Anthony Davis.

Trouble with AD to the Lakers: Talk of Anthony Davis heading to the Lakers has reached a fever pitch but there are issues with any deal like that.

Tweet of the Day:

Got a "Stick To Gambling" tweet today. That's a first! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 20, 2018

