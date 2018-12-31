PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; The Latest From Black Monday In The NFL; Breaking Down The NFL Playoffs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is definitely going big to end 2018.

Taylor releases tour video: Taylor Swift has released her “Reputation” concert video on Netflix. It’s getting pretty solid reviews already.

Black Monday hitting hard: All the latest from Black Monday in the NFL. Lots of coaches are getting pink slips today.

NFL playoffs are set: The NFL postseason is set. Here’s a detailed breakdown this year’s playoff bracket.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Five Candidates To Replace Steve Alford At UCLA

Mike Mayock Joining the Oakland Raiders as GM, Needs to Have a Wow Get-Off

Marvin Lewis is Finally Done in Cincinnati After 16 Years

Adam Gase as the Favorite for the Green Bay Packers’ Job Makes a Lot of Sense

Around the Sports Internet:

Manny Diaz has taken as the head coach at Miami after Mark Richt’s retirement

Nick Foles is unlikely to return to the Eagles next season

The Packers have asked to interview both Patriots coordinators

The Broncos fired Vance Joseph after two seasons, who will be next in Denver?

