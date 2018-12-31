PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; The Latest From Black Monday In The NFL; Breaking Down The NFL Playoffs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is definitely going big to end 2018.
Taylor releases tour video: Taylor Swift has released her “Reputation” concert video on Netflix. It’s getting pretty solid reviews already.
It’s so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you. ❤️ PS make sure to scream loud for @mariawada and @maho_udo tonight!! Their families are here and this is their hometown show 💥💥💥💥💥💥 📷: @junsatophoto // @gettyentertainment
Black Monday hitting hard: All the latest from Black Monday in the NFL. Lots of coaches are getting pink slips today.
NFL playoffs are set: The NFL postseason is set. Here’s a detailed breakdown this year’s playoff bracket.
Five Candidates To Replace Steve Alford At UCLA
Mike Mayock Joining the Oakland Raiders as GM, Needs to Have a Wow Get-Off
Marvin Lewis is Finally Done in Cincinnati After 16 Years
Adam Gase as the Favorite for the Green Bay Packers’ Job Makes a Lot of Sense
Manny Diaz has taken as the head coach at Miami after Mark Richt’s retirement
Nick Foles is unlikely to return to the Eagles next season
The Packers have asked to interview both Patriots coordinators
The Broncos fired Vance Joseph after two seasons, who will be next in Denver?
