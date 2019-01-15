PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Mavericks Looking To Trade Dennis Smith Jr.; Best And Worst Free Agent Signings Of 2018

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is freezing, you guys.

Ariana debuts new tattoo: Ariana Grande has debuted a new tattoo and it’s a doozy. It’s a big Pokemon character on her arm.

Mavs looking to deal Smith: Dennis Smith Jr. could be on the move soon. The Dallas Mavericks have been searching around the league for a potential trade partner.

Reviewing NFL’s 2018 signings: A look back at the best and worst NFL free agent signings of 2018.

Tweet of the Day:

Could Syracuse beat the Cavs?! — Michael Dugan (@m_dugan44) January 15, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Matt Nagy Is Helping Lay the Groundwork for Kareem Hunt’s Return to the NFL

The Recruiting Analysts Were Right About Duke; These Dudes Can’t Shoot

5 Teams Most Likely to Be the Next NFL Dynasty After the Patriots’ Run Ends

Nets Fans Taunt Celtics With “Kyrie’s Leaving” During Blowout Win

Around the Sports Internet:

Carson Wentz will be the Eagles’ quarterback in 2019

Brandon Wimbush is headed to UCF

Adam Gase became a meme in record time upon arriving in NYC

The AFC title game could be played in some insane weather

Song of the Day: