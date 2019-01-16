PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Stephen Curry Is The Best Shooter In NBA History; Jalen Hurts Transfer To Oklahoma Makes Sense

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will never be your beast of burden. So stop asking!

Selena may have a new guy: Since leaving treatment last month, Selena Gomez has been spending a lot of time with actor Austin North. Obviously people are speculating the pair is together.

Steph is the best shooter ever: The numbers and eye test both back it up, Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Despite turning 30, a mark at which many players slow down, Curry is still impossible to guard.

Hurts transfer is a no-brainer: Jalen Hurts announced his transfer to Oklahoma on Wednesday. The move makes too much sense for everyone involved.

Tweet of the Day:

Half-baked idea: an algorithm that reads people’s tweets and judges how much of a jerk they are, and then assigns then a rating that everyone else can see — doctorgc (@DoctorGC) January 16, 2019

