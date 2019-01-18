PM Roundup: Katherine Schwarzenegger; Scott Linehan Fired By Cowboys; Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner Set To Battle

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready to get this Friday y’all.

Katherine and Chris move in: Katherine Schwarzenegger and fiancee Chris Pratt are living together. Their new home is close to Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris, in order to be close to their son, Jack.

Linehan fired: Scott Linehan has been fired by the Dallas Cowboys. Linehan had been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2015.

Pacquiao, Broner predictions: Predictions for this weekend’s Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner fight. Rumors continue to persist that the winner will face Floyd Mayweather.

TJ Dillashaw successfully dropped 29 pounds for his UFC flyweight title fight this weekend

A look at which NBA rookies are future All-Stars

Eric Berry is expected to play against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game

