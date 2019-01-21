USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; NFL To Discuss Reviews On Pass Interference Calls; Rams, Patriots Super Bowl Created An Officiating Nightmare

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which didn’t correctly pick the Super Bowl LIII matchup. But hey, did you? Didn’t think so. Back off. 

Nina’s back on TV: Nina Dobrev is back on television in the CBS comedy “Fam” but she had an anxiety attack filming the premiere.

NFL will discuss PI reviews: The NFL is set to once again discuss allowing challenges and reviews on pass interference calls.

Rams, Patriots wins causing officials headaches: After several huge blown calls, the wins by the Rams and Patriots have caused an officiating nightmare for the NFL.

