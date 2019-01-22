Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Want to Know "Who wore it better?"

While many big names are making a start this week at Torrey Pines, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are on vacation in the Maldives with their other halves, Jena Sims and Paulina Gretzky. After the Ryder Cup debacle where there were rumors of Brooks and DJ getting into it after the U.S. lost to Europe, the group has clearly fixed whatever went down and DJ is reappearing on Paulina’s Instagram account as well.

They appear to be really enjoying themselves and the fact that their rooms include roofs that slide open.

However, I’m not so sure about this Instagram story from Jena in which both she and Brooks are showing off their swimwear.

via @jenamsims

So, I’m leaving it up to you, who wore it better?

More of Jena on the next page