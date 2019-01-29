PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Khabib Nurmagomedov And Conor McGregor Suspended; Kyrie Irving May Not Re-Sign With Celtics

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to be as badass as Becky Lynch when it grows up.

Ariel shuts down shamer: Ariel Winter shut down a body shamer who claimed he had undergone plastic surgery.

Khabib and Conor fined and suspended: The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to suspend both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their roles in a post-fight brawl at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov will be fined $500,000 and faces a nine-month suspension, while McGregor got a $50,000 fine and a six-month suspension.

Irving to bolt?: There is growing uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving’s future. Many are no longer convinced he’s a lock to re-sign with the Boston Celtics.

Tweet of the Day:

No, I believe you’re a killer, Ronnie. You were murdering that whole segment until The Man bailed you out. https://t.co/d45HuyV4qh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 29, 2019

